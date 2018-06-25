MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Shakopee superintendent, who stepped down after he was accused of using district money to make personal purchases, now faces new charges.

Shakopee police said Rod Thompson turned himself in on Monday on four new charges of unauthorized computer access, computer damage and theft.

Thompson resigned in June of 2017 amid an investigation into personal purchases he made using district money. A public data request revealed Thompson charged thousands of dollars-worth of personal expenses to a district credit card.

Thompson was forced to resign, but not before getting a $50,000 severance package from the district.

After a six-month investigation, Thompson was arrested and charged with 21 felonies that included theft by swindle, embezzlement of public funds and receiving stolen property.

Police say the new charges stem from unauthorized access and alteration of a Shakopee School District Google Drive account after termination of his employment. He allegedly accessed the information via an unauthorized Google account that he set up in July of 2012.

Police say the new charges will not impact any prior investigation against Thompson.

Thompson was first named superintendent in 2011.