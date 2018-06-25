Filed Under:Cedar Lake, Hidden Beach, Local TV, Minneapolis
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Summer is less than a week old, and Insider reports that the best place to be during the hot months is Hidden Beach on Cedar Lake in Minneapolis.

The website said “Per Atlas Obscura, the Hidden Beach in Minnesota used to be the Twin Cities’ sole nude beach; and while it no longer advertises itself as such, there’s still plenty to recommend the charming spot, which is a local favorite in the summer.

“Have fun people-watching, or go roll around in the Hidden Beach’s mud pit, before rinsing yourself clean in the water.”

The beach is also praised for being kid- and dog-friendly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch