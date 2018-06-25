MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Summer is less than a week old, and Insider reports that the best place to be during the hot months is Hidden Beach on Cedar Lake in Minneapolis.

The website said “Per Atlas Obscura, the Hidden Beach in Minnesota used to be the Twin Cities’ sole nude beach; and while it no longer advertises itself as such, there’s still plenty to recommend the charming spot, which is a local favorite in the summer.

“Have fun people-watching, or go roll around in the Hidden Beach’s mud pit, before rinsing yourself clean in the water.”

The beach is also praised for being kid- and dog-friendly.