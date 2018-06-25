MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Lynx’s Maya Moore just received her 18th Player of the Week award.

On Monday, the WNBA announced Moore is the Western Conference Player of the Week for the games played June 18 through June 24.

Moore ranked second in the West with scoring with 22.3 points per game, and led the conference in minutes with 34.3 minutes played per game. She also tied for sixth in assists and ranked 11th in rebounding.

Minnesota didn’t trail in any of those three games and extended its winning streak to four games.

Moore tallied more than 20 points in all three games, bringing her career total to 110 such games – overtaking Seimone Augustus for the most 20-plus point games in franchise history.

Meanwhile, Atlanta’s Angel McCoughtry was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.