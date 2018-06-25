Filed Under:Clay County Sheriff's Office, Hitterdal, Jason Jensen, Kayla Westcott, Murder

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two people killed a man on a Minnesota farmstead before burning the body and burying the remains in two separate sites.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Jensen and 34-year-old Kayla Westcott are charged with aiding and abetting murder with intent, but without premeditation. They face 40 years in prison if convicted.

Jensen and Westcott were arrested during a search for a missing Wahpeton, North Dakota, man on a Hitterdal-area farmstead last week. Forty-one-year-old Troy Yarbrough was reported missing June 9.

The complaint in Clay County Court says the victim was hit first with a rake handle and ax and eventually died after being hit in the head with a cinder block.

The remains have been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Center for identification.

A hearing is scheduled for July 6.

