By Angela Davis
Filed Under:Angela Davis, David Hogg, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, School Shootings
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students who survived a school shooting in Parkland, Florida came to Minnesota for a three-day visit.

They are travelling the country to register young people to vote and educate them on gun reform laws they believe are needed to save lives.

A gunman shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School back in February.

“What happens when we don’t vote is we elect people who are not morally just leaders. People who don’t represent what we actually believe in and fight for,” student David Hogg said.

(credit: CBS)

The students say they got 59 people to register Sunday at the Pride Parade.

The tour is called “Road to Change” and includes 50 stops in more than 20 states. They chose cities where the NRA has contributed to the campaigns of prominent politicians.

They are headed to Moorhead, Minnesota tomorrow.

