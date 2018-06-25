MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 66-year-old woman died early Sunday morning in a house fire in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the house fire at about 3:51 a.m. on the 4200 block of 25th Avenue South. When crews arrived, they knocked down a fire on the first floor of the home, and it extended to the second floor.

Firefighters didn’t initially find any victims during a preliminary search, but found the body of an adult female after a secondary search. She was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Karen Marie Gherity.

The medical examiner says her cause and manner of death are pending further investigation by Minneapolis police and fire officials.