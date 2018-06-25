MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In St. Paul, officials are closing a three-mile stretch of road because of high water.

Starting at 6 p.m. Monday, the ironically-named Water Street will shut down along the Mississippi River between Plato Boulevard and Highway 13.

Also, Highway 41 will close between Highway 169 near Shakopee and Chaska Boulevard in Chaska beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 26, due to the rising water levels of the Minnesota River.

Highway 41 will remain closed until the water recedes and any damage to the road can be repaired.