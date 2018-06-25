MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Our hearts are heavy in the newsroom as we’re remembering part of the WCCO family.

Frank Vascellaro’s mother, Rosalie, who was known affectionately as “Mama V.,” died over the weekend at the age of 94.

Over the years, she taught us and WCCO viewers how to make her most popular recipes.

But she may be best known for her critiques of pop culture.

The Grannies series earned Rosalie and Mark Rosen’s mom, Doris, a regional Emmy.

Frank and his relatives will celebrate Rosalie’s life Thursday.

Our thoughts are with Frank and Amelia as they deal with this tremendous loss.