MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 56-year-old woman from southeastern Minnesota is facing multiple charges in a 2016 crash that left one person dead and a man seriously injured.

Lori Hoefs of Oronoco is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the Oct. 22, 2016 crash. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Highway 56 at County Road 88 in Hampton.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash and said 81-year-old Glen Travis was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 56 when Hoefs, driving a GMC Terrain, failed to stop for a stop sign. The Terrain hit the Camry, which was forced into the southbound lane and hit a third vehicle.

A passenger in the Camry, 78-year-old Brenda Travis, was killed in the crash. Glen Travis was seriously hurt. A passenger in the third vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Hoef was not hurt in the crash. She told authorities at the scene that she wasn’t familiar with the area and didn’t see the stop sign. According to the charges, she told authorities she was on her cell phone at the time of the crash. She said she had her phone on speakerphone, but was holding it in her hand while talking to a friend.

Hoef is facing up to 14 years in prison and $36,000 in fines.