MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members can get 10 percent off sale items and receive other discounts at Whole Foods.

To get the deals, you’ll need to download the Whole Foods app and scan your phone or enter your phone number in-store to verify your prime account.

The deals will change weekly.

Discounts will be marked with yellow and blue stickers in the grocery aisles.

Also, Whole Foods will offer free delivery for groceries using Prime Now in certain major cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, San Diego and Denver.

Other locations will adopt the delivery feature soon.