MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hennepin Healthcare plans to suspend a clinical trial of the sedative ketamine in emergency situations following criticism that Hennepin County Medical Center enrolled patients in the study without their knowledge.

Paramedics’ use of the sedative on agitated people during emergency calls is already the subject of an independent investigation commissioned by the City of Minneapolis. Reports indicate police officers have repeatedly asked medical responders to administer ketamine.

The hospital’s leadership has said the sedative can be vital to calm people who are agitated or aggressive.

The Hennepin County hospital’s study began last August. While it requires no prior consent from patients, they have the option to opt out afterward.

Hospital officials have been asked to provide a report on the study to the Hennepin County Board Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Hennepin Healthcare released a statement to WCCO-TV:

“Hennepin Healthcare would never conduct research without appropriate consent from patients involved. However, due to the concerns that have been expressed we have decided to put the study on hold at this time. In addition, we are committed to a much higher level of transparency and community dialogue, well beyond the federal regulations.”

