MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old New Hope woman has been sentenced for having sex with an underage student multiple times, according to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, Christine Funk was sentenced with a stay of execution of 36 months, 180 days in jail, 10 years of probation. She also must register as a predatory offender.

Funk was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

While working as a Henry Sibley music teacher, Funk engaged in sexual relations with a 17-year-old student on three occasions in February 2017.

“Sexual abuse of a student by a teacher is deeply disturbing conduct,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said. “We are pleased to have brought Ms. Funk to justice for this criminal act.”

Backstrom also thanked those who prosecuted and investigated the case.