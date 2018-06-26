MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 35-year-old St. Paul man is facing felony charges after allegedly punching a Metro Transit bus driver in the face.

Tony Curtis is charged with one count of third-degree assault, court documents filed in Ramsey County show.

According to a criminal complaint, the 56-year-old bus driver said that Curtis “sucker punched” him Friday after he asked him to move out of the doorway so passengers could enter.

The attack left the driver with a wound to his mouth that he said required 4-5 stitches. He also told police that Curtis spit on him earlier in the month.

Police identified Curtis from surveillance footage. He was arrested by Bloomington police for a different assault.

Curtis’ bail was set Tuesday at $20,000. His first court appearance is slated for Wednesday afternoon.

This is the third attack on a Metro Transit bus driver to make headlines this year. Following the recent attacks, bus drivers have urged Metro Transit to install protective barriers.