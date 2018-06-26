MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police shot and killed the 31-year-old early Saturday evening after chasing him for several blocks.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Thurman Blevins was carrying a gun when he ran. The autopsy shows he was shot multiple times.

The investigating agency just released the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Officer Ryan Kelly joined the department in 2013. Officer Justin Schmidt started with Minneapolis Police a year later in 2014.

WCCO has looked into how often Minneapolis police use deadly force during calls. Using statistics the department has made public, we found that the police department says there have been 44 officer-involved shootings involving 51 people over the last decade.

Seven of those incidents were fatal, including the shootings of Justine Damond and Jamar Clark, whose deaths sparked protests and gained international attention.

The statistics show between 2008 and 2017, of the 51 people shot by officers, more than 60 percent of them were black.

Numbers on this year’s officer-involved shootings aren’t yet published.