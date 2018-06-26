MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis-based company has been chosen to develop the old Ford site in St. Paul.

Ryan Companies announced Monday it was awarded the development of the 122 acre property.

Ford shut down the plant in 2011, after slower sales of the Ford Ranger. And after years of debate, the city council approve a master plan for the site last fall.

It will include housing, retail and green space, and would take 15 to 20 years to complete.

Ryan Companies is the same group that built CHS Field, and recently developed Downtown East near U.S. Bank Stadium.