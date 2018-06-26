MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 70-year-old man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition after he was found pinned under his vehicle in Bloomington Tuesday morning.

According to Bloomington Police, the incident happened on the 9800 block of Humboldt Avenue South. Investigators said it appeared the man was walking behind his vehicle when it began rolling down the driveway.

It came to rest in the street.

Officers say they reached the scene at 9:45 a.m. and found the man unconscious and not breathing.

Crews worked to jack the vehicle up to remove the man from beneath it.

He remains at HCMC in current condition. His identify was not immediately released.