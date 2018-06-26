MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New Hope police barricaded the 7300 block of 62nd Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday after reports of a man barricading himself inside of an apartment unit with two children.

The woman who called claims she is the mother of the two children, and the girlfriend of the man involved. Police found her outside of the building and she stayed within close proximity of the scene throughout the night.

Several metro area police departments have assisted New Hope in its efforts to get the individuals outside safely. Officers claim they made contact with him, using their intercoms to try and get him to talk at the window.

Neighbors who share the apartment complex, meanwhile, were forced outside shortly after the scene started unraveling Monday night. Police cleared them to go back into their homes once the rain started early Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., WCCO crews observed that Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, a SWAT vehicle and a special ops truck all left the scene.