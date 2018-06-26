MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last week’s rain has forced thousands of drivers in the southwest metro to find a detour this week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed a number of roads amid high waters and flood alerts.

MnDOT closed a section of Highway 41 between Highway 169 near Shakopee and Chaska Boulevard.

The barricades will stay closed until the Minnesota River recedes and any damage is fixed.

The river is expected to keep rising through Saturday or Sunday.

The Highway 101 bridge in Shakopee is open as a detour, but MnDOT says it may be a slow go because the Jordan crossing along County Road 9 is also closed due to high water.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office also reported the County Road 1 bridge in Blakeley Township is also closed.

“The closure of these roadways should lead to increased traffic levels on U.S. Hwy 169, County Road 101, and MN Hwy 25 in Belle Plaine,” the sheriff’s office reported. “The Minnesota River is expected to crest in Henderson on June 28th, and in Jordan on June 30th, but these dates may be pushed back if any portion of the Minnesota River basin receives additional rainfall.”

Another closure reported by MnDOT is Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur.