U.S. Supreme Court (February 5, 2009 in Washington, DC.)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

The 5-4 decision Tuesday is the court’s first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by his four conservative colleagues.

Roberts wrote that presidents have substantial power to regulate immigration.

The court may have signaled its eventual approval in December, when the justices allowed the policy to take full effect even as the court fight continued and lower courts had ruled it out of bounds.

Read the full decision here.

President Donald Trump tweeted “Wow!” after the decision.

  1. Corky Freeman (@Roughrider50) says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Finally, some sanity from the courts.

