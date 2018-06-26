MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Keith Ellison and the Council of America-Islamic Relations (CAIR) are quickly reacting after the Supreme Court voted to uphold President Trump’s travel ban Tuesday.

The 5-4 decision Tuesday is the court’s first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy. Trump tweeted “Wow!” after the decision.

Not long after the decision, CAIR, which is the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, announced it will be holding a news conference at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. There will also be a rally at 6 p.m. held in Minneapolis in front of the federal court house, protesting the decision.

Rep. Keith Ellison also released a statement, saying he’s “deeply disappointed that this ruling gives legitimacy to discrimination and Islamophobia.”

Ellison spoke with WCCO’s Esme Murphy on Facebook Live shortly after the decision.

“This decision is outside of the consensus that we have as Americans that people have the right to be whatever faith they want to be,” Ellison said.

Ellison says, despite what the policy is called, it’s really a Muslim ban.

“What the Supreme Court has said is, ‘as long as you put a thin vainer of national security over the most discriminatory policy, we’ll buy it,’” Ellison said. “Essentially they’ve said, ‘as long as you put lipstick on that pig, we’ll just call it something else.’”

Ellison says the travel ban is a big factor in his recent decision to run as Attorney General for Minnesota.

“I know that this decision will meet the dust bin of history, just like all those other nasty, ugly decisions [by the Supreme Court],” Ellison said.

Senate hopeful Karin Housley issued a statement also Tuesday morning, saying: “Today’s Supreme Court rulings are a victory for the rule of law and the constitution – but also highlight the importance of the upcoming elections. Over the next several years, the U.S. Senate will likely confirm one or more justices to the Supreme Court, and with such a narrow Senate majority, November’s elections may be among the most consequential in our lifetime. We cannot allow far-left radicals like Tina Smith to pick our next Supreme Court justice – and as a United States Senator, I will advocate for Supreme Court justices that respect our constitution and uphold our rule of law. At this critical juncture in our nation’s history, adherence to our constitution has never been more important; our freedoms, our safety, and our security as a nation depends on it.”

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by his four conservative colleagues. Roberts wrote that presidents have substantial power to regulate immigration.