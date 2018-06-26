MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A flight needed to be diverted to Rochester, Minnesota after an irate passenger began yelling and running down the aisle Monday.

On Monday morning, the flight left Houston and was scheduled to land at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport later in the day, but needed to be diverted to Rochester due to a medical emergency.

Video from a passenger, Chianti Washington, shows the woman yelling, cursing and running down the aisle. At one point, two men confront her and attempt to calm her down, unsuccessfully.

Washington said the incident left her and many other passengers shaken.

“Just to be in that confined space when someone that is going through something very traumatic in their life and there’s nothing you can do,” Washington said. “There’s nowhere you can go.”

Police officers eventually arrived and took the woman off the flight, but she did not go quietly.

An hour after the incident, the plane took off from Rochester to land in Minneapolis.