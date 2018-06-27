MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In St. Paul, 850 Immigrants can now say they are U.S. citizens.

They sang the national anthem before later taking the Oath of Allegiance Wednesday morning at St. Paul’s RiverCentre. These people now have the right to vote, serve on a jury and travel with a U.S. passport because they’ve met all the requirements established by Congress.

“I’m really excited because I can see where I can go around the world, and can see my accomplishment of my goals,” she said. “I was dreaming this a long time ago.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter was there to welcome the new citizens today.