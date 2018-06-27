MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are stepping up enforcement over the weekend, aiming to deter boaters across Minnesota from drinking and piloting watercraft.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that “Operation Dry Water” will be in effect from Friday to Sunday.

Officials say the goal of the operation is to reduce the number of boating while intoxicated (BWI) accidents and fatalities.

Last year, alcohol was a factor in six fatal accidents on Minnesota waters.