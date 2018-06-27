MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – President Donald Trump is returning to the Upper Midwest Wednesday evening for a rally in Fargo.

The rally is slated to start at 7 p.m. at Scheels Arena on the city’s south side. The rally will be the latest in a string of events where Trump speaks to his supporters across the country. In the last week, there have been rallies in South Carolina and Minnesota.

While it’s yet unclear what the president will speak on Wednesday night, he is expected to whip up support for a Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer who is in a high-stakes Senate race against Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

However, Trump may end up using most of the night to tout his policies on immigration and trade in a state where he is extremely popular. He won North Dakota in 2016 by 36 points.

Last week, Trump held a rally in Duluth, where he backed Republican Pete Stauber in the race for Minnesota’s traditionally blue 8th Congressional District.