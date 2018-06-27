MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old Minneapolis man faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in Richfield in May.

Silas Timothy McDougal faces one felony count of second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated, in connection to the fatal shooting on May 17, 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, McDougal shot the victim after believing that he shorted him on some marijuana.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his head inside a vehicle outside a Richfield apartment complex. He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he died.

If convicted, McDougal could face up to 40 years in prison. He’s currently in custody on another matter, authorities said.