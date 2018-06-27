MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There will be no city-sponsored fireworks in Minnesota’s capitol city this year, due to the city’s budget.

Mayor Melvin Carter III said that the decision was made after consideration of the “budgetary priorities” the city faces.

“I’ve decided I can’t in good conscience support spending tax dollars on a fireworks display in Saint Paul this year,” he wrote. “Our official convention & visitors bureau, Visit Saint Paul, has compiled events and celebrations during the 4th of July holiday week, and I encourage everyone to join in these and others with friends and family members to celebrate this national holiday.”