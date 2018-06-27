Filed Under:Fireworks, Fourth Of July, July 4th, Local TV, Melvin Carter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There will be no city-sponsored fireworks in Minnesota’s capitol city this year, due to the city’s budget.

Mayor Melvin Carter III said that the decision was made after consideration of the “budgetary priorities” the city faces.

“I’ve decided I can’t in good conscience support spending tax dollars on a fireworks display in Saint Paul this year,” he wrote. “Our official convention & visitors bureau, Visit Saint Paul, has compiled events and celebrations during the 4th of July holiday week, and I encourage everyone to join in these and others with friends and family members to celebrate this national holiday.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch