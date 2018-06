MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a man beat a hotel worker with a sharpened shovel Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the attack happened in a work area inside the DoubleTree Hotel on 11th Street.

The victim knew his attacker and was struck multiple times, police say. The attacker fled the scene.

While police believe they know who the suspect is, no arrest has been made.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.