MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are treating a woman’s death as suspicious after she collapsed and died in downtown Minneapolis early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a medical situation at 222 Hennepin Avenue North just before 5 a.m. First responders tried to save her life, but she was declared dead at the scene,

Investigators say they learned the woman was at a friend’s residence earlier that morning. Later, she said she didn’t feel well. She and the person who called 911 were walking to the garage to go to the hospital when she collapsed in the hallway.

The medical examiner will release the woman’s identity later, as well as the nature and cause of her death.