MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most of us have great neighbors, but sometimes they can be a pain. A new survey reveals what bothers people most about their neighbors.
A new survey by Porch, a site that connects homeowners and professional contractors, shows that nosy neighbors are the worst neighbors, those who peep into yards or get too personal at the mailbox.
The other top four annoying habits include:
- Being too loud.
- Neighbors who don’t pick up after their pets.
- Those who park in someone else’s designated spot.
- Those who leave their children unsupervised.