PORTAL, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents seized nearly 900 coolers at the Portal Port of Entry.

The agency says the coolers with built-in stereo systems had counterfeit markings. They were valued at more than $170,000.

Port Director Brent Beeter says the coolers were in a rail container bound for Minneapolis.

