MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner and that means an increase in water patrols.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and numerous county sheriff’s offices are participating in Operation Dry Water. It’s a national campaign aimed at deterring drinking and boating. The goal is to crack down on the number of Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) accidents and fatalities. Lt. Adam Block says you won’t be warned, you’ll be arrested.

Last year, alcohol was a factor in six deadly boating accidents inajma Minnesota. Officials hope that creating awareness will make everyone more safe this holiday weekend.

