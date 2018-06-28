ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators are approaching decision time on whether to approve or reject Enbridge Energy’s proposal for replacing its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The Public Utilities Commission enters a fifth day of hearings on the project Thursday and was expected to begin deliberations once the commissioners have finished questioning representatives on both sides of the debate.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge says it needs to replace Line 3, which it built in the 1960s, because it’s increasingly subject to corrosion and cracking and can run at only half its original capacity.

Climate change and tribal activists oppose the project. Some set up a large tripod to block one street outside the PUC’s building in downtown St. Paul on Thursday morning. It bore a sign reading, “Expect Resistance.”

Line 3 protestor is lowered from dangling structure by @sppdmn as @ToddAxtell supervises. The protestor will be checked out by EMS. #wcco pic.twitter.com/tlvi3phHxH — Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) June 28, 2018

