Thunderstorms, Extreme Heat: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Your Photos
Filed Under:Final Four, Local TV, Minnesota Sports Facility Authority, U.S. Bank Stadium
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations, AStar helicopter flies over U.S. Bank Stadium in advance of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minn., Jan. 29, 2018. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Glenn Fawcett)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S Bank Stadium is making some costly changes before hosting the NCAA Final Four next April.

us bank stadium U.S. Bank Stadium Changes For Final Four Could Cost $5M

(credit: CBS)

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority signed off on Thursday spending around $5 million to cover U.S Bank Stadium’s roof and glass walls with a darkening fabric. It will require half a million square feet of fabric to black out the Stadium.

Almost $2 million of that will be paid for by the Local Organizing Committee.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch