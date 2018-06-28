A U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations, AStar helicopter flies over U.S. Bank Stadium in advance of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minn., Jan. 29, 2018. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Glenn Fawcett)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S Bank Stadium is making some costly changes before hosting the NCAA Final Four next April.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority signed off on Thursday spending around $5 million to cover U.S Bank Stadium’s roof and glass walls with a darkening fabric. It will require half a million square feet of fabric to black out the Stadium.

Almost $2 million of that will be paid for by the Local Organizing Committee.