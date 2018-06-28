MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday not hot enough for ya? Wait until Friday.

Extreme heat will hit Minnesota again ahead of possible weekend storms. Thursday’s high reached 86 degrees, and it felt hotter. But Friday is going to be much worse.

Friday will mark our ninth above-90-degree day this year. We average only 11 for an entire year. Folks will certainly be flocking to the Edina Aquatic Center to cool off.

“That’s why I love living here, we get both extremes,” said Minneapolis resident Kendra Krueger.

The extreme cold feels like just a memory now, but with the steamy forecast, it makes you wonder: Would you rather have extreme heat or extreme cold?

“I would much rather have extreme heat,” said Edina resident Emily Buenz.

“Probably hot day, yeah,” said South St. Paul resident Mason Hoeger. “I like being outside, and [my friend] has a pool and I can swim in that.”

Still the heat is no laughing matter. Veterinarians are encouraging pet owners to make sure they keep their furry friends inside, out of hot cars and keep an eye on their paws on walks.

“Their feet can burn from the hot pavement, so you have to be really careful that you’re not having them on something like concrete or … gravel or whatever that’s really hot,” said Dr. Julie Steller from the Minnesota Animal Humane Society.

For humans, the city of Minneapolis keeps a list of buildings with air conditioning for people to cool down. Or, just head to water.

“The Minneapolis lakes and pools that are free are great … for people who don’t have access to something they can pay for,” Krueger said.

About 175 Americans die of complications from overheating each year. Click here to view an interactive map of all of the cooling stations in Hennepin County.