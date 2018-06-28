MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A north Minneapolis playground, where tragedy struck earlier this month, will look much different this fall.

A driver being chased by Minnesota State Patrol troopers plowed through the playground at Jenny Lind Elementary School on June 11. Three siblings were hurt — two with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, 27-year-old Kabaar Powell, did not have a license and was arrested.

As the school moves on from the tragedy, people are coming together to give the playground a fresh look.

“This is a football field, and I’m about to make a basketball court,” said 10-year-old Roosevelt Klee.

Klee and his summer school classmates are not just coloring pictures to hang on the fridge at home. They are being asked to design the playground of their dreams.

“We identify those public spaces that are in a real need,” said Kaylie McCann of Foresters Financial. “Their name immediately went to the top of our list.”

Foresters Financial and Kaboom! partnered to build a new playground at Jenny Lind even before the tragic crash. They are hoping a generous donation will help the school move forward.

“Given the recent events, we just really want to make sure we are collaborating with as many folks here in the community and staff to really bring a safe, playful area for kids to play here at Jenny Lind,” said Katrina Bitanga of Kaboom!.

A new playground will be built at Jenny Lind on Sept. 22. Organizers said it will take about six hours to complete after pouring cement, laying down mulch and putting all the equipment together.

About 250 people will volunteer their time to make it happen, but they first will need help from the kids.

“It’s a lot of fun, because knowing in two months you are going to be one of the people that’s helping to build a park,” Klee said.

“I think it’s fantastic,” McCann said. “It’s a bit of a spirit booster because they know what they want, what they describe their play to be, is what we are going to put in place,” McCann said.

This will be the 150th playground that Foresters Financial will be a part of building. If there is enough money left over or they get enough donations, the school is also hoping to re-do the part of the playground that was impacted by the June 11 crash.