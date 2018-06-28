Thunderstorms, Extreme Heat: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Your Photos
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle Thursday morning in Lakeville.

Police say the crash happened at about 11:41 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 46 and Eagleview Drive.

A vehicle was moving west on County Road 46 when the driver turned left at Eagleview. The eastbound motorcyclist then struck the vehicle at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to Regions Hospital with serious injuries, while the other driver was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

