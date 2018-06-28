MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police say that a man has died after a shooting near downtown Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. on 9th Street and 23rd Avenue South. There had been multiple 911 calls to report a shooting.

Officers arriving found a man who had been shot. Paramedics took the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. Police did not say they had taken anyone into custody.