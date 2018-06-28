Filed Under:Amazon, Local TV, Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A public watchdog group wants details of Minnesota’s failed bid to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to the state.

Minnesota was among 223 states and cities bidding for the Amazon offices.

Public Records Media is suing the state’s Department of Economic Development, which it says may have illegally withheld details of the bid, citing privacy laws.

MPR reports that “the lawsuit seeks to recover costs incurred by the group and civil penalties against DEED for alleged violations of the Data Practices Act.”

