Filed Under:Crime, North Minneapolis, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting and crash.

It happened Thursday night in the area of 48th and Camden Avenues North just before 10:30 p.m. Police say a man was sitting in a car when someone came up and shot into the vehicle.

The victim then drove off and hit a parked vehicle, flipping his own car. He was able to crawl out of the wreckage before losing consciousness on the side of the road. The victim was taken to North Memorial, where he died.

Anyone with information should call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch