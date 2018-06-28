MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting and crash.

It happened Thursday night in the area of 48th and Camden Avenues North just before 10:30 p.m. Police say a man was sitting in a car when someone came up and shot into the vehicle.

The victim then drove off and hit a parked vehicle, flipping his own car. He was able to crawl out of the wreckage before losing consciousness on the side of the road. The victim was taken to North Memorial, where he died.

Anyone with information should call police.