MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 26-year-old New Hope man is facing several charges after threatening his girlfriend and holding her children hostage during a standoff Monday night.

Andrew Hogan is charged with second-degree assault, terroristic threats and child endangerment in connection with the incident. He’s being held on $200,000 bail.

According to the charges, Hogan’s girlfriend texted 911 Monday night, saying Hogan wouldn’t let her and her two children come out of the bathroom. The children are 2 and 4 years old. Hogan was threatening to kill her, and had a shotgun and BB gun in the house.

The complaint states when officers arrived and approached the front door, the girlfriend opened the door and came outside. Officers were about to try to retrieve the children when Hogan appeared and shut the door. The woman told authorities he had been drinking and was getting “amped up” when she took the children upstairs to give them a bath.

Hogan came upstairs and threatened to kill her, and tried to open the bathroom door. She was able to escape by slipping downstairs when she knew officers had arrived, the complaint states.

The standoff with authorities lasted about 18 hours. Hogan said repeatedly he would shoot the officers. He also held one of the children up to a window, refused all commands and refused to send the kids outside.

At 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, Hogan walked out the back door of the home and surrendered to authorities. Officers found a 12-gauge shotgun and BB pistol inside the home.