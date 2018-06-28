MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you are looking for ways to relax this weekend, we found some — from yoga in the park, to classical music in the park.

We have details on those events plus a whole lot more if you are Workin’ for the Weekend.

Corgi Races & Cupcake Fest At Canterbury Park

The popular Corgi Dog Races and Cupcake Festival is back at Canterbury Park! This Saturday you can watch Corgis wiggle down the race track in between horse races. Top performing Corgis will advance to Canterbury’s “Bark in the Park” competition in September. Fans can also sample sweets from a variety of vendors selling Cupcakes and Cookies!

The Patriot Ride

Show your support for Minnesota’s military, veterans and their families this weekend at the Patriot Ride. On Saturday 5,000 motorcyclists will be joined by hundreds of road-side onlookers showing their appreciation for those who have served. It all starts and ends at the Anoka Airport. Enjoy food and activities both before and after the ride.

Music In The Park

Enjoy music in the park this weekend in Minneapolis. The summer concert season fills the air daily with music at five concert venues running Memorial Day through Labor Day: This weekend Minneapolis Pops Orchestra will take the stage at the Lake Harriet Bandshell Saturday and Sunday. All shows are free to attend.

Yoga At The Arboretum

Finally, practice yoga in the beauty of the Arboretum! Yoga in the Gardens is this Sunday at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Bring your own mat if possible, and don’t forget your water bottle. Classes are free for Arboretum members and with gate admission for nonmembers.