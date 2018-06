GLYNDON, Minn. (WCCO) — A 9-year-old girl from Moorhead drowned at Buffalo River State Park on Wednesday.

Emergency officials responded to 911 calls about a child who was pulled from the water and not breathing. Lifeguards pulled 9-year-old Grace Bettie from the swimming area, but it was too late.

Bettie was participating in the Moorhead Police Summer Youth Program. The sheriff’s office is investigating.