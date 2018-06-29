MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who went missing earlier in the week was found dead Thursday evening in an apparent drowning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that a man’s body was pulled from Silver Lake in Biwabik Township at about 7 p.m.

He was identified as Elmer Willman, though no age was immediately given.

Investigators say family members had been looking for him after being unable to contact him during the week. He had last been seen Sunday by a neighbor.

Police said that the incident doesn’t appear suspicious.