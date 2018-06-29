Thunderstorms, Extreme Heat: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Your Photos
Filed Under:Biwabik Township, Drowning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who went missing earlier in the week was found dead Thursday evening in an apparent drowning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that a man’s body was pulled from Silver Lake in Biwabik Township at about 7 p.m.

He was identified as Elmer Willman, though no age was immediately given.

Investigators say family members had been looking for him after being unable to contact him during the week. He had last been seen Sunday by a neighbor.

Police said that the incident doesn’t appear suspicious.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch