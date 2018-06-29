DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Officials in Duluth are appealing an arbitrator’s decision to reinstate a police officer with a history of excessive force complaints.

Police Chief Mike Tusken announced the move Friday after the release of body camera footage of a May 2017 incident. The video shows officer Adam Huot dragging a handcuffed man several feet, causing the man to hit his head on a steel door frame. The man wasn’t seriously injured.

Huot was fired after an investigation. An arbitrator recently ruled the use of force was unreasonable, but said Huot should be reinstated.

Tusken says Huot has prior complaints, including hitting a person with an open hand. He says Huot’s conduct “betrays the public trust.”

The police union didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on Huot’s behalf.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)