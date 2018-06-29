MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota voters got a head start on deciding who should hold the state’s top political offices.

The primary to pick who’s on the ballot this fall isn’t until Tuesday, Aug. 14., but early or absentee voting started Friday.

In Minneapolis, that means a trip to the Early Vote Center on South Third Street.

If you can’t go to your election office in person, voters in any city can also request a ballot by mail.

“Voters have the opportunity for 46 days to vote in person at their city hall or at their county seat,” said Grace Wachlarowicz, Minneapolis’ assistant city clerk. “They have an opportunity to request a ballot by mail.”

Among the big races in this August Primary is a DFL showdown for Minnesota Attorney General, which features — among other candidates — Congressman Keith Ellison and veteran State Representative Debra Hilstrom.

“I can’t remember an August primary where we’ve had so much at stake,” Jacobs said.

Perhaps the most decisive contest is the DFL contest for the 5th Congressional District seat, vacated by Congressman Ellison. The winner in this overwhelmingly-Democratic district will almost certainly win the congressional seat in November.

