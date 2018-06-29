Weather Resources: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Your Photos
By Kate Raddatz
Filed Under:Kate Raddatz, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For many couples, a wedding can take months to plan. But for one Twin Cities bride and groom, they put one together in a matter of weeks for a very bittersweet reason.

When Sylas Stattmiller had his first date with Adrita Rahman in 2015, he knew it was something special. But he wanted the advice of his dad, Jim.

“I said, ‘Well, if she makes you a better person then go for it,’” Jim said.

Two years later, Sylas proposed. They had many ideas for a wedding, but a lunch with Sylas’ dad a few weeks ago changed everything.

emergency wedding Cancer Diagnosis Leads To Emergency Wedding

(credit: CBS)

“I noticed how skinny he was and I said, ‘Wow, you’ve lost so much weight,’ and he let me eat most of my lunch before he told me,” Sylas said.

It was lung cancer, and Jim had only weeks to live. So Friday night, they celebrated at the family’s home so Dad can be there.

“I don’t know what it’s going to feel like. A lot of emotions under the surface that haven’t quite come out yet,” Sylas said. “He’s my dad. We’ve been through a lot.”

Jim made a speech about what makes a good marriage, something he knows a thing or two about as he and his wife celebrate 45 years on Saturday. It is wisdom that will live on long after this special night at home.

“I knew what he meant. He wanted me to be there, and I want to be there,” Jim said.

The couple incorporated the bride’s Bangladeshi heritage with their wedding outfits. Friends also pitched in by offering to be a videographer and photographer — and even helped deliver food.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch