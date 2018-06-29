MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For many couples, a wedding can take months to plan. But for one Twin Cities bride and groom, they put one together in a matter of weeks for a very bittersweet reason.

When Sylas Stattmiller had his first date with Adrita Rahman in 2015, he knew it was something special. But he wanted the advice of his dad, Jim.

“I said, ‘Well, if she makes you a better person then go for it,’” Jim said.

Two years later, Sylas proposed. They had many ideas for a wedding, but a lunch with Sylas’ dad a few weeks ago changed everything.

“I noticed how skinny he was and I said, ‘Wow, you’ve lost so much weight,’ and he let me eat most of my lunch before he told me,” Sylas said.

It was lung cancer, and Jim had only weeks to live. So Friday night, they celebrated at the family’s home so Dad can be there.

“I don’t know what it’s going to feel like. A lot of emotions under the surface that haven’t quite come out yet,” Sylas said. “He’s my dad. We’ve been through a lot.”

Jim made a speech about what makes a good marriage, something he knows a thing or two about as he and his wife celebrate 45 years on Saturday. It is wisdom that will live on long after this special night at home.

“I knew what he meant. He wanted me to be there, and I want to be there,” Jim said.

The couple incorporated the bride’s Bangladeshi heritage with their wedding outfits. Friends also pitched in by offering to be a videographer and photographer — and even helped deliver food.