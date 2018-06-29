MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Summer is going to be roaring its presence upon Minnesota this Friday.

An excessive heat warning goes into effect for the Twin Cities at 11 a.m. that will last until 10 p.m.

WCCO’s Matt Brickman said it will be hot and extremely humid, with temperatures in the upper 90s and a heat index between 105 and 110.

A number of summer storms also rolled across the northern portion of the state early Friday, with reports of hail and strong winds. Brickman reported that in Beltrami County there were reports of extensive tree damage, and an airplane overturned onto the middle of Highway 72.

65-75 mph gusts bringing down trees in Beltrami county. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/xRiKEIJLRP — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) June 29, 2018

WCCO’s Christiane Cordero reported that there are plenty of indoor resources for people escaping the heat today. Aside from the area movie theaters, libraries and recreation centers also double as cooling centers.

Xcel Energy said that homeowners should keep window drapes closed during high heat, to keep the sunlight out, open interior doors to keep the cool inside air circulating, and check that your air conditioning filters have been changed.

Xcel also recommended avoiding the use of washing machines, dryers and dishwashers during times when the power grids will be strained due to cooling systems.