MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For many, the challenge of Friday was finding ways to keep cool in the dangerous heat.

Laying steamy, hot asphalt on a steamy hot day makes life uncomfortable for city workers. The dark asphalt is a magnet for the sun, forcing temperatures higher — and the crew to work smarter.

“Keep hydrated. We got some water on the paver, so that helps. Just kind of, you know, take shifts in the car if you get a little too hot,” said city worker Marcus Eatherton-Johnson said. “Actually, we’re going really fast today to try to beat the heat, get out of here as quickly as we can.”

Others moved as quickly as they could to Lake Minnetonka. Simon Larson and his friends plan to jump into the lake to cool off. Add in some cold drinks, and there is no better way to beat the heat.

“We go park in a bay, jump off the boat, drive around,” Larson said.

Not far from the water, the weather is still hot but the deals at a garage sale are even hotter. Barbara Upens and her crew have a plan in place to stay cool during the day.

“We’ve sold a lot of old records, old tapes, books, furniture, children’s toys,” Upens said. “We have a fan in the garage and we’re drinking lots of water, and we have the breeze that’s picking up to 40 miles an hour right now.”

That wind is blowing many into the path of a cool, refreshing snowball treat from John Martin and his son. It is a labor of love for the duo; anything to help folks in the community stay cool.

“People are literally stopping in their cars, coming by and picking up a snowball and just enjoying this hot, hot weather,” Martin said. “I’ve gone through about four bags of ice so far and its been going great.”

Other ways to cool off include staying indoors and underneath the air conditioning. But we Minnesotans know summer is short, so we would rather be out in the elements — but always close to the water.