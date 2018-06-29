WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — A White Bear Lake womens’ Lacrosse coach has been charged with sending nude photos to a 14-year-old boy.

The coach, identified as Amber Joi Cron, friend requested the young male student on the social media app called SnapChat. Cron sent several photos of her cleavage and breasts to the 14 year old. The minor unfriended Cron on the app, but she then tried to re-add him.

The boy reported the incident to the athletic director, who then contacted authorities. The minor is on the boys’ Lacrosse team and told officials that he would occasionally help out at the girls’ team practices.

Officials say the incident is under further investigation.