MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a motorcyclist seriously hurt in a crash died Thursday night from his injuries.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 11:41 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 46 and Eagleview Drive. Police say a vehicle was heading west on County Road 46 when a driver turned left on Eagleview. A motorcyclist heading eastbound hit the vehicle at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to Regions Hospital with serious injuries. Authorities say the motorcyclist, a 38-year-old Farmington man, died from his injuries Thursday night.

The Lakeville Police Department is investigating the crash, with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.

